Northeast Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The White Plains, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

