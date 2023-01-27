Posco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Posco (PKX) on Friday reported earnings of $543.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $14.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.76 billion, or $9.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKX