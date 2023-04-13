Corus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $254.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CJREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CJREF