South State: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $139.9 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $521.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $452.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.2 million.

