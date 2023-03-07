Ziopharm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $11,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 million.

