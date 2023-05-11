May 11, 2023 GMT
Histogen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Histogen Inc. (HSTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5,000 in the period.
