Camtek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) _ Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $82 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.3 million.

Camtek shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

