Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $281,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.7 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $484.9 million.

