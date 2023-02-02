Nathan’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 79 cents.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

