SecureWorks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $112 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 69 cents per share to a loss of 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $456 million to $460 million.

