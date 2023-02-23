Insulet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $369.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

