Membership Collective: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $91.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $266 million in the period.

Membership Collective expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $985 million.

