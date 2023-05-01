Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported net income of $2.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 95 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.1 million.

