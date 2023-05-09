Silk Road Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.8 million.

