Kemper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.37 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $301.2 million, or $4.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.69 billion.

