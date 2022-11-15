LG Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ LG Display Co. (LPL) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $589.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

The maker of monitors and panels for TVs, phones and other products posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPL