Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported a loss of $714,000 in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $295.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $345 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TILE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TILE