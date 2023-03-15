GDS Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $348.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $211.5 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

