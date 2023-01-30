Philips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported a loss of $108.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $5.54 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.69 billion, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHG