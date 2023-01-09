PriceSmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Monday reported earnings of $32.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

