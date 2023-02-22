Civitas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $281.9 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $3.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $814.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.25 billion, or $14.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVI