Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $506,000 in the period.

