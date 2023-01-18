Union Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $2.81 per share.

