Union Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.
For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $2.81 per share.
