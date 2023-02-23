DTE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $5.52 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.09 to $6.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTE