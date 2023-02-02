Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) _ Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.84 billion in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $11.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.45 billion, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.3 billion, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DB