Carter’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $912.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250 million, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRI