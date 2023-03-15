Superior Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Wednesday reported net income of $170.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $8.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $8.69 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $239.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.5 million, or $14.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $884 million.

