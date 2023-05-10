Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $420.7 million in the period.

Alta Equipment shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.19, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG