Cerus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $42.8 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $162 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.86. A year ago, they were trading at $5.87.

