RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $739.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, RH said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

