Expro Group Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $351 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.1 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

