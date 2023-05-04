Forrester Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $475 million to $495 million.

