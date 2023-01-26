Ohio Valley Banc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.9 million.

