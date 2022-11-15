Affimed N.V.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) _ Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

The Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $15 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $5.91.

