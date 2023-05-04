Tecnoglass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.2 million.

The Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period.

Tecnoglass expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.

