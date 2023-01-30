Hawthorn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.8 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.7 million.

