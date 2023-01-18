Kinder Morgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $670 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.55 billion, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.2 billion.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.

