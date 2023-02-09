Tenet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $411 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.23. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.68 to $5.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion.

