Alphatec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $105.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $152.1 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $350.9 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $438 million.

Alphatec shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.81, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC