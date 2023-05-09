FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Louis-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FF