GameStop: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) _ GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

