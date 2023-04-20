Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $221 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $901.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $666 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBS