Denison Mine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $801,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $802,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNN