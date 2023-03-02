Six Flags: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.

