Orrstown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $126.6 million.

