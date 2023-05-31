CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $491,000.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $692.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $717.2 million to $727.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.32 to $2.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $3 billion to $3.04 billion.

