ICE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $425 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.77 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.29 billion.

