Mesa Air: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Thursday reported a loss of $115.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $3.18. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $182.7 million, or $5.06 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $531 million.

