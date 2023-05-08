Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $684.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.6 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR