Discover: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.73 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.39 billion, or $15.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.34 billion.

